Edward Blau, a longtime entertainment business attorney who repped singer Johnny Mathis for 50 years, died in Los Angeles on Jan. 31. He was 94.

His career started at the MCA talent agency in New York, where he worked with Lew Wasserman. Blau then moved to Los Angeles where he worked with numerous clients in the industry, including Steve Allen, Fred Astaire, Bobbie Darin, Rock Hudson, Dennis Hopper, Jerry Lewis, Rowan and Martin, Siegfried and Roy, Dionne Warwick, the Magic Castle, Jerry Mathers, and Ralph Edwards Productions.

Born in the Bronx, he served in the Air Force during WWII, then graduated from Harvard Law School. H His career began with the MCA talent agency in New York, where he worked closely with the legendary Lew Wasserman. He then drove across country to LA and became a prominent entertainment attorney, becoming a partner at a prestigious law firm before eventually branching out on his own.

He received an honorary award from the Caucus for Television Producers, Writers and Directors for his dedication to the organization.

He is survived by his wife, Rita, children, Gary, Roni and Sharon (Scott), granddaughters, Ariella and Elana, sister Rita Goldstein, and nephew and nieces.