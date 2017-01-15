Legendary pro wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka died Sunday after a battle with stomach cancer. He was 73.

His daughter, WWE superstar Tamina Snuka, announced the news on Instagram Sunday with the hashtag #BestDad.

The news comes just two weeks after murder charges were dropped against him in the case of the 1983 death of his former girlfriend, Nancy Argentino.

Snuka hailed from the Fiji islands, and made memorable pro wrestling history with his famous feuds. In October 1983, he made for a memorable image when he dropped on rival Magnificent Muraco from the top of the steel cage at Madison Square Garden.

Snuka feuded just as famously with Rowdy Roddy Piper, who would make fun of his island heritage by whacking Snuka over the head with a coconut. Snuka was in Hulk Hogan and Mister T’s corner for their match against Piper and Cowboy Bob Orten in the original 1985 Wrestlemania.

He also holds the distinction of being the first opponent of the Undertaker, who would go on to win 21 consecutive matches at Wrestlemania in what was simply referred to as “The Streak.”

Snuka was last in the ring as recently as 2014, and wrestled in other organizations including AWA, ECW, WCW, and TNA. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

In the death of Argentino, prosecutors reopened in the case and filed charges against Snuka in September 2015. In a December hearing, Snuka’s lawyer told the court that he was moved to hospice care and given months to live, and the judge ruled that Snuka was unfit to stand trial due to dementia and other health issues.

