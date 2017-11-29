You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

WWE Studios Expands into Scripted Series, Animation, and Digital Content

Michael Luisi WWE Studios
CREDIT: Courtesy of WWE Studios

WWE Studios is spreading its wings, expanding into scripted TV series, animation, and digital content.

The Stamford, Conn.-based company aims to grow the studio arm into a broad-based production operation, beyond the live wrestling events and TV franchises that are the core of WWE’s business. To date, WWE Studios has concentrated on movies tied to its roster of wrestlers. WWE Studios, repped by WME, will continue to be headed by president Michael Luisi.

“WWE Studios is open for business with this new TV and digital initiative,” said WWE chairman-CEO Vince McMahon.

WWE has fielded series outside of the ring in the past, including E!’s “Total Divas” and “Total Bellas.” It also has a documentary on famed grappler Andre the Giant in the works at HBO.

WWE Studios’ next big film project is “Fighting With My Family,” toplined by WWE alum Dwayne Johnson and directed by Stephen Merchant. MGM is on board to distribute.

“Our new expanded focus on television and digital continues to push WWE Studios as a multi-platform production company, with the ability to create original content for global distribution as we have successfully done for the big screen,” said Luisi. “We look forward to identifying key partners to work alongside us while creating opportunities to use our on-screen WWE talent in new and exciting ways.”

(Pictured: Michael Luisi)

