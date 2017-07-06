Animators and ‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘Blade Runner 2049’ VFX Pros Among View Conference Speakers

Eric Darnell, the co-writer and co-director on all of DreamWorks Animation’s “Madagascar” movies and chief creative officer of VR animation company Baobab Studios, is among the keynote speakers at this year’s edition of the View Conference in Turin, Italy.

Darnell will discuss immersive storytelling in virtual reality at the VFX, games, and animation confab, scheduled for Oct. 23-27.

Other keynote speakers include Weta Digital senior visual effects supervisor and four-time Oscar winner Joe Letteri, who will discuss the evolution of visual effects technology and one of his latest projects, “War for the Planet of the Apes,” and “World of Warcraft” game designer Rob Pardo, the CEO of Bonfire Studios.

The VFX program also includes renowned VFX professionals such as Bill Westenhofer, overall VFX supervisor on this summer’s blockbuster “Wonder Woman“; Christopher Townsend, overall VFX supervisor of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2″; Hal Hickel, animation director on “Rogue One”; and overall VFX supervisor John Nelson, who will discuss his work on the upcoming “Blade Runner 2049.”

“The Little Prince” director Mark Osborne is among the animation professionals speaking at the event. Other animation speakers include “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2” co-director Kris Pearn; Rob Coleman, head of animation on “The Lego Batman Movie”; and Kim White, lighting director for Pixar’s “Cars 3.”

In addition to the lineup of speakers, Sony Pictures Imageworks will celebrate its 25th anniversary at the View Conference. Sony Pictures Imageworks president Randy Lake will be on hand for the festivities.

For a complete list of speakers and other events, click here.

