WASHINGTON, D.C. — A sea of pink pussycat hats and homemade protest signs descended on the Capitol Saturday as hundreds of thousands of demonstrators gathered for the Women’s March on Washington.

The crowds were several blocks deep on Independence Avenue near the Smithsonian Institution complex. Women and plenty of men journeyed from around the country to take part in the march born out of outrage to the election of Donald Trump as president. The pink hats are a cheeky reference to Trump’s now infamous “grab them by the p—y” boast that surfaced during the presidential campaign.

The anger toward Trump was palpable in the crowd. Signs took aim at the unconventional politician who shocked the establishment with his victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton. March attendees said they were moved to action out of fear that the Trump administration will restrict women’s reproductive rights and defund Planned Parenthood. Other policy differences on display included concern for environmental, health care and education issues, particularly related to climate change.

The march is formally set to kickoff at 10 a.m. ET with numerous speakers including actress America Ferrera. The march is set to mobilize around 1:15 p.m. ET around the Capitol and National Mall area.

Lottie Malzone, and accountant from Bowie, Md., said she was motivated to come out to show her opposition to the policy agenda laid out so far by Trump. She carried a sign that read “She Wars The Force Awakens” with lettering in the “Star Wars” font.

“People are pissed,” she said. “I’m worried about an erosion of civil liberties” under Trump. She’s also worried about Trump’s picks for the Supreme Court.

The Women’s March effort includes related events in New York, Los Angeles and other cities across the country. There were large contingents of people organized by state and region in Washington as well.

Watch the Women’s March live stream below: