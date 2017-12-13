Report Card on Female Representation in Hollywood Shows Few Women at the Top

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chart Featured Image
CREDIT: Variety

We asked TV networks, film studios, agencies and tech firms to reveal their number of women in leadership roles (VP or higher, with management responsibility). At Fortune 500 companies, women hold 5.2% of CEO posts and 21.2% of board seats.

Among the TV networks who provided information, CBS Entertainment and CBS TV Studios had the highest amount of female executives. A&E, NBCU and NBC Entertainment all tallied 50% or more female executives as well. Film studios lagged behind TV, though not by as much as tech companies, where only Netflix approached having close to half female executives. In corporate boardrooms, only Viacom reached 50% female, with other major entertainment companies falling far behind.

Here’s our report card on female representation in the entertainment industry. (Red represents the proportion of women in each arena; white represents men.)

More Biz

  • Chart Featured Image

    Report Card on Female Representation in Hollywood Shows Few Women at the Top

    We asked TV networks, film studios, agencies and tech firms to reveal their number of women in leadership roles (VP or higher, with management responsibility). At Fortune 500 companies, women hold 5.2% of CEO posts and 21.2% of board seats. Among the TV networks who provided information, CBS Entertainment and CBS TV Studios had the […]

  • Sexual Harassment Placeholder Corporations Boardroom

    Corporations Must Embrace Diversity to Prevent Misconduct and Money Loss

    We asked TV networks, film studios, agencies and tech firms to reveal their number of women in leadership roles (VP or higher, with management responsibility). At Fortune 500 companies, women hold 5.2% of CEO posts and 21.2% of board seats. Among the TV networks who provided information, CBS Entertainment and CBS TV Studios had the […]

  • Loveless Movie Wild Bunch

    Once-Powerful Indie Player Wild Bunch Seeks a White Knight

    We asked TV networks, film studios, agencies and tech firms to reveal their number of women in leadership roles (VP or higher, with management responsibility). At Fortune 500 companies, women hold 5.2% of CEO posts and 21.2% of board seats. Among the TV networks who provided information, CBS Entertainment and CBS TV Studios had the […]

  • (L-R) Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey

    How New York Times Reporters Broke Hollywood's Biggest Sexual Harassment Story

    We asked TV networks, film studios, agencies and tech firms to reveal their number of women in leadership roles (VP or higher, with management responsibility). At Fortune 500 companies, women hold 5.2% of CEO posts and 21.2% of board seats. Among the TV networks who provided information, CBS Entertainment and CBS TV Studios had the […]

  • Roman Polanski

    LAPD Investigating Allegations Against Roman Polanski, Case Cannot Be Prosecuted

    We asked TV networks, film studios, agencies and tech firms to reveal their number of women in leadership roles (VP or higher, with management responsibility). At Fortune 500 companies, women hold 5.2% of CEO posts and 21.2% of board seats. Among the TV networks who provided information, CBS Entertainment and CBS TV Studios had the […]

  • Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Doug

    Celebrities Celebrate Doug Jones' Senate Win: 'This Is A Pretty Good Night'

    We asked TV networks, film studios, agencies and tech firms to reveal their number of women in leadership roles (VP or higher, with management responsibility). At Fortune 500 companies, women hold 5.2% of CEO posts and 21.2% of board seats. Among the TV networks who provided information, CBS Entertainment and CBS TV Studios had the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad