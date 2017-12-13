Report Card on Female Representation in Hollywood Shows Few Women at the Top

We asked TV networks, film studios, agencies and tech firms to reveal their number of women in leadership roles (VP or higher, with management responsibility). At Fortune 500 companies, women hold 5.2% of CEO posts and 21.2% of board seats.

Among the TV networks who provided information, CBS Entertainment and CBS TV Studios had the highest amount of female executives. A&E, NBCU and NBC Entertainment all tallied 50% or more female executives as well. Film studios lagged behind TV, though not by as much as tech companies, where only Netflix approached having close to half female executives. In corporate boardrooms, only Viacom reached 50% female, with other major entertainment companies falling far behind.

Here’s our report card on female representation in the entertainment industry. (Red represents the proportion of women in each arena; white represents men.)

