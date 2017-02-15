Women in Animation has elected new executive committee members and re-upped co-presidents Marge Dean and Kristy Scanlan for terms through 2019.

Dean is general manager for Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and Scanlan is VP of business development, animation and games at Technicolor.

Joining the executive committee are “The Lego Movie Sequel” producer Jinko Gotoh as secretary and Six Point Harness president and Mondo Media CCO Brendan Burch as treasurer.

WIA has added three new board positions this year. Chair of industry relations is Julie Ann Crommett, VP multicultural Strategies for Walt Disney Studios; Chair of interactive is Electronic Arts Worldwide Studios VP of content production Molly Mason-Boule; and Chair of the shorts program is Oktobor Animation co-founder Chris Waters.

The organization’s focus recently has been to bring more gender parity to the animation industry, primarily with its “50/50 by 2025” initiative. WIA’s programs have helped raise awareness at studios, schools and throughout the industry. WIA offers a mentorship program, panels, seminars and screenings, and plans more for 2017.

Women in Animation has experienced a huge boom in membership, growing to 1,500 members, up from 120 members just three years ago.

“The momentum we have gathered is stunning, and it speaks volumes to the desire in our industry to bring more balance to the workplace,” says Scanlan.