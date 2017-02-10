The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating an invasion of privacy incident that occurred at a child day care facility on the NBCUniversal lot.

A woman was secretly video recorded in the restroom on Wednesday by a male preschool teacher, who was fired following the incident.

According to officials, the adult woman was using the restroom when she noticed that she was being recorded by a cellphone left on the ground. The phone was later traced back to the male employee, who was detained but not arrested by police, after the victim notified her supervisor.

Both the suspect and the victim are employed by Bright Horizons — a third-party provider of employer-sponsored child care. The facility is used by NBCUniversal employees and located on the Universal Studios lower lot.

LAPD Detective Daniel Aguirre said Friday that no arrests have been made yet and that the Robbery-Homicide Division is still conducting an active investigation into the accusations.

Parents of the day care facility were quickly notified of the incident.

“As soon as this situation was brought to our attention, we reported it to the Los Angeles Police Department and we will support them in any way we can while they investigate,” Bridget Perry, Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ senior director of communications, said in a statement. “The incident involved a teacher and a device that appeared to be recording in an adult restroom. We have communicated directly with all the families and our staff at the center, and the individual involved is not returning. Our families and our staff are our primary concern and we will support them during this sensitive time. As always, we will keep staff and families at the center informed as we learn more.”

An NBCUniversal spokesman could not be reached for comment.