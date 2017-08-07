WME Signs Comedian Cameron Esposito (EXCLUSIVE)

WME has signed stand-up comic, actor and writer Cameron Esposito, Variety has learned exclusively.

Esposito is the creator and star of the series “Take My Wife,” which airs on Seeso and follows Esposito and her wife, comedian Rhea Butcher as they balance work, relationships and the breaking-down of gender barriers. Esposito is also the creator and co-host of the comedy podcast “Put Your Hands Together” at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in Los Angeles.

In 2016, she released her debut stand-up special “Marriage Material,” and released a sophomore album “Same Sex Symbol” in 2014. Esposito is currently writing her first book from Hachette/ Grand Central Publishing.

Last year, Esposito was named one of Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch.

Esposito will continue to be repped by Brillstein and Hansen Jacobson.

