WME Promotes Seven to Agent

Film Reporter @krolljvar
WME
Courtesy of WMEN

WME announced at its recent staff meeting the promotions of Scott Schreiber, Steel Hanf, Michael Cherella, CJ Fight, Terrance Moore, Hannah Davis, Nick Hoagland, Joanna Korshak, and Lauren Szurgot to agent.

Schreiber, Hanf, and Cherella will join the agency’s music department while Davis and Hoagland will join its motion picture lit department. Fight and Moore join WME’s digital department as agents with Korshak moving to the global finance distribution group and Szurgot joining the scripted TV department.

All agents, except for Hanf, will be based in the Los Angeles area. Hanf will be located in the agency’s Sydney headquarters.

WME announced a set of promotions prior to its yearly retreat in January as well as upping a handful of agents to partner.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    1 Comment

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. Me says:
      May 1, 2017 at 6:46 pm

      WME announced at its recent staff meeting the promotions of Scott Schreiber, Steel Hanf, Michael Cherella, CJ Fight, Terrance Moore, Hannah Davis, Nick Hoagland, Joanna Korshak, and Lauren Szurgot to agent.

      I wish you all sadness.

      Reply

    More Biz News from Variety

    Loading
    ad