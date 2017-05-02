WME Promotes Seven to Agent

WME announced at its recent staff meeting the promotions of Scott Schreiber, Steel Hanf, Michael Cherella, CJ Fight, Terrance Moore, Hannah Davis, Nick Hoagland, Joanna Korshak, and Lauren Szurgot to agent.

Schreiber, Hanf, and Cherella will join the agency’s music department while Davis and Hoagland will join its motion picture lit department. Fight and Moore join WME’s digital department as agents with Korshak moving to the global finance distribution group and Szurgot joining the scripted TV department.

All agents, except for Hanf, will be based in the Los Angeles area. Hanf will be located in the agency’s Sydney headquarters.

WME announced a set of promotions prior to its yearly retreat in January as well as upping a handful of agents to partner.