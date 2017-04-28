WME-IMG’s Annual Walk the Walk Service Day Draws 6,000 Participants

Film Reporter @krolljvar
WME-IMG Holds Annual Walk the Walk
Courtesy of WME/IMG

WME-IMG employees spent all day Thursday participating in the agency’s 10th annual Walk the Walk day of community service.

This year, 6,000 staffers participated in more than 200 charities and organizations in 140-plus communities.

While in past years, the event took place over the course of a day, this year it was a weeklong occurrence, with employee, client, and charity panels and activations throughout the week. Participants worked at local food banks, built homes, read to students, and promoted pet adoptions, among other philanthropic activities.

Since its inception in 2007 at William Morris Agency, the objective of Walk the Walk has been to unite the agency’s employees through service. Following WMA’s merger with Endeavor in 2009 and WME’s acquisition of IMG in 2014, Walk the Walk has remained a constant throughout the company’s growth.

