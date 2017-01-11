WME-IMG is entering a new content partnership with UNICEF.

Under the collaboration, the company will lead the co-creation and distribution of content to elevate UNICEF’s causes. Through its network across entertainment, sports, and fashion, the company will look to partner UNICEF with key influencers, award-winning directors and producers, and global brands to create consumer-facing marketing campaigns and initiatives.

“WME-IMG’s employees work with some of the world’s greatest influencers, brands, and storytellers; all of whom care deeply about the welfare of our next generation,” said WME-IMG Co-CEOs Ariel Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell. “Through this partnership, we will mobilize our global network to ignite action around UNICEF’s most pressing issues, encouraging people to get — and stay — involved.”

UNICEF was briefly mentioned in Tom Hiddleston’s speech following his Golden Globe win for best actor in limited series. Hiddleston, who is repped by WME, is a major supporter of the organization, and was featured in a video message at WME-IMG’s recent retreat, expressing his happiness that the company is partnering with the cause.

In addition to this partnership, the WME-IMG Foundation will continue its support of partner schools in Compton, Brooklyn, London, and Nashville through mentorship programs, arts and education grants, client collaborations, and teacher assistance; as well as its work supporting WME-IMG clients in building and/or expanding their own philanthropic platforms and partnerships. In 2016 alone, the Foundation supported 200 charities in 140 communities globally.

“With 16,000 children dying each day of preventable causes and tens of millions more displaced by violence and extreme poverty, UNICEF’s work on behalf of children is as important now as ever,” said Caryl M. Stern, president and CEO of the U.S. Fund for UNICEF. “Through this partnership with WME-IMG, we can change the narrative and the way the entertainment industry thinks about global social impact. It is an extraordinary opportunity and I am very excited about what we can achieve together. With their support, we look forward to engaging with influential figures around the world to keep the world’s children in the spotlight, allowing them to survive and thrive despite the obstacles.”