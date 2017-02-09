The word “disrupt” may have developed a certain shine thanks to Silicon Valley, but the biggest snowstorm of the season thus far on the East Coast is reminding everyone of its original, negative connotation.

Winter Storm Niko, as the Weather Channel has dubbed the nor’easter, is currently bearing down on New York City, Boston, and Philadelphia. The National Weather Service saying snow totals of 10-14 inches are likely in the New York metro area alone, with nasty wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour and sustained winds around 15 to 25 mph. Boston is looking at a possible snow total of 18 inches. Area schools are closed, from Philly to New York all the way up to Beantown, and there are reports of more than 2,700 flight cancellations in the area. Subway service in New York is still as functional as it ever is, though the Long Island and Metro-North Railroads experiencing delays. Local news is wall-to-wall with storm coverage, footage of plows and playing children.

The storm began mere hours after the end of a 60-degree day in New York City, with city dwellers shedding heavy coats and scarves for spring-like weather, only to wake in the middle of the night to the sound of several inches of snow.

Yet this amount of snow isn’t something New York hasn’t seen before — the winter of — and while certain productions and industry events will likely experience a certain amount of disruption, the show will go on, at least on Broadway.

Broadway shows are still planning to perform, and the opening night of “Sunset Boulevard” with Glenn Close is tonight at 6:30 and is still happening, for now. The shows all probably will go on in the end, but there will probably be return policies for ticket holders who can’t get to the theater due to weather.

More to come…