Clashes Break Out at White Nationalist Rally, Protests in Charlottesville

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Thousands of demonstrators, including white nationalists, white supremacists, and the alt-right, clashed with other protesters in Charlottesville, Va. early Saturday as the right wing groups planned to rally to defend a statue of Civil War confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from being removed.

Two people were injured in clashes between the the white nationalists and other protesters, according to the Charlottesville Police Department. The injuries were described as “serious but not life-threatening.”

The rally was planned in front of the statue at Emancipation Park following a march on Friday night at the University of Virginia, in which the white demonstrators, mainly young men, carried tiki torches. It was a chilling scene reminiscent of the Ku Klux Klan marches that countered the civil rights era of the 1950s and ’60s.

Small fights broke out on Saturday morning, with pepper spray and smoke bombs used and water bottles thrown in the air. The clashes took place at 2nd Street and Market in the heart of the city as the white nationalists chanted “blood and soil.” There were counter protesters as well, who chanted, “black lives matter.”

Charlottesville’s city manager, Maurice Jones, and the interim county executive, Doug Walker, declared a local emergency.

“The acts and rhetoric in #Charlottesville over past 24 hours are unacceptable and must stop,” Virginia’s governor, Terry McAuliffe, said on Twitter Saturday morning. “A right to speech is not a right to violence.”

Ed Gillespie, the Republican nominee for governor, tweeted that “having a right to spew vile hate doesn’t make it right. Painful to see ugly display in C-ville last night. God bless police who keep order.”

President Donald Trump has not yet weighed in on the planned demonstrations.

The Charlottesville City Council voted to remove the Lee statue and to rename Lee Park to Emancipation Park.