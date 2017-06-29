White House Spokeswoman Continues to Defend Trump’s Mika Brzezinski Tweet

White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders continued to defend President Trump’s personal attack on “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski, telling reporters, “When the President gets hit, he is going to hit back harder, as he did today.”

“I don’t think it is a surprise to anyone that he fights fire with fire,” Sanders said at the daily press briefing.

She said that she didn’t think that Trump went too far in his tweet, in which he said that Brzezinski once came to Mar-a-Lago and she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift.” His insult drew quick condemnation from Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill.

Reporters, however, continued to press Sanders on Trump’s attack. Major Garrett of CBS asked whether Trump’s remarks contradicted the message of unity the President expressed after the shooting rampage on a Republican congressional baseball practice earlier this month in Alexandria, Va.

Others pressed Sanders on what message Trump’s tweet sent to children about how women are treated.

Sanders said, “Everybody wants to make this about an attack on a woman. What about the constant attacks that he receives or the rest of us. I am a woman, and I have been attacked by this show multiple times. But I don’t cry foul because of it. I think you want to create this false narrative. One hand it’s, ‘Let’s treat everybody equally.’ On the other hand they attack, attack, attack, and he responds and that’s wrong.”

Asked whether the President was a role model for her kids, Sanders said, “We all have one perfect role model. When I’m asked that question, I point to God.”