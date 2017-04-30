Hasan Minhaj Makes Brutal, Biting Swipes at Trump During White House Correspondents Speech

Hasan Minhaj delivered a brutal and biting monologue about President Trump at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner, in an appearance that was as much a statement as it was a bit of satire.

Minhaj said that Trump does not respect the First Amendment.

“The man who tweets everything the enters his head, refuses to acknowledge the amendment that allows him to do it,” he said.

He riffed on Trump’s overnight tweeting — and that he does it sober — while predicting that the president would slam his appearance as an attack on “How Nicki Minaj bombed at the dinner.”

Although Minhaj claimed that he was told not to skewer Trump at the event, given that he was absent, members of the WHCA shook their heads that they had not instructed him to do so.

“You guys are public enemy number one. You are his biggest enemy. Journalists. ISIS. Normal-length ties,” he said.

Minhaj is a correspondent for “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” and was announced as the evening’s entertainment just a few weeks ago. He quipped that the WHCA couldn’t get anyone else to agree,

“No one wanted to do this, so of course it landed in the hands of an immigrant,” Minhaj said.

He accused Trump, who held a Pennsylvania rally earlier in the evening, of not being able to take a joke.

But he said that “only in America can a first-generation Indian American Muslim kid get on this stage and make fun of the president.”