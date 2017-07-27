Hillary Clinton Reveals Title, Description of 2016 Election Tell-All

Hillary Clinton has officially announced the title of her upcoming memoir about the 2016 election: “What Happened.”

“In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net,” Clinton writes in the book’s introduction, according to publisher Simon & Schuster. “Now I’m letting my guard down.”

The book’s description teases that Clinton will write about “what it was like to run against Donald Trump, the mistakes she made, how she has coped with a shocking and devastating loss, and how she found the strength to pick herself back up afterward.”

The memoir also appears to include elements of self-help, as it promises to cover the “rituals, relationships, and reading that got her through, and what the experience has taught her about life.”

The book’s description also teases a portion dedicated to Russia’s involvement, and the challenges she anticipates in the future. “She lays out how the 2016 election was marked by an unprecedented assault on our democracy by a foreign adversary,” the description reads, adding that she will “connect the dots.”

Clinton announced in February that she was working on a book of personal essays that would include reflections on the historic election, which she lost to now-President Donald Trump.

Clinton has published a number of books leading up to “What Happened,” including her pre-presidential campaign book “Hard Choices,” and mid-campaign release “Stronger Together: A Blueprint for America’s Future,” which she co-wrote with her vice-presidential running mate Tim Kaine.