The WGA is telling the major studios that it wants to go back to the negotiating table.

The guild said in a statement Wednesday that it is ready to rerun whenever the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers is ready to meet. That’s in contrast to the AMPTP statement last week asserting that the guild ended talks on Friday.

In the meantime, the WGA is also holding a strike authorization vote among members.

“Last Thursday night at 9 p.m. the AMPTP advised the WGA via voice mail that ‘we don’t see any need to meet tomorrow,’ meaning Friday March, 24th, the last day scheduled for negotiations,” the WGA said in a statement. “That’s their right, and the WGA will recommence negotiations whenever the AMPTP is ready to meet and invites us back.”

The AMPTP could not immediately be reached for comment.

The guild sent a message to members Wednesday afternoon detailing plans for the strike authorization vote to be conducted in mid-April after membership meetings to discuss the state of the guild’s bargaining with the major studios. The master contract covering film and TV work expires May 1.

Read the message to members below.

Dear WGA Members,

As you know, our scheduled negotiations with the AMPTP concluded last Friday without a deal. Despite the fact that we have withdrawn almost 50% of our economic asks, the companies have yet to put an economic offer on the table. Even with their record profits there is, apparently, no money for writers. That was unacceptable on Friday; it is unacceptable now.

With our contract set to expire May 1st, the WGA Negotiating Committee unanimously recommended that the WGAW Board and WGAE Council approve a strike authorization vote. Since then, both the Board and Council have voted unanimously to send the strike authorization vote to the membership.

How does this work?

Voting will be conducted online and at special membership meetings in mid-April. At these meetings our elected leadership will lay out the full status of negotiations as well as our bargaining strategy moving toward contract deadline. After all member questions have been addressed, the strike authorization vote will proceed. We will update you after the balloting and meeting dates have been finalized.

If the strike authorization vote passes, the Board and Council, in consultation with the Negotiating Committee, are empowered to call a strike, if necessary, after the contract expires at midnight on May 1st.

Our goal remains to negotiate the best possible deal before that date. We ask for your continuing solidarity and support.

More to come…