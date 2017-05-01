Little Progress Seen in WGA, AMPTP Talks But Sides Still Meeting

Sources reported little progress in contract negotiations between the Writers Guild of America and major studios on Monday as the sides face a midnight PT deadline to cut a deal or set a short-term extension agreement that would avert a strike. As of late afternoon, the sides were still huddled at the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers headquarters in Sherman Oaks.

The WGA opened Monday’s meeting at around 11 a.m. PT with the guild’s response to several offers that were put on the table on Sunday by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Sources said the studios felt the WGA’s counter represented little movement from its previous position on issue of span, or extra compensation for writers working on short order series.

AMPTP leaders have been frustrated by what they characterize as the WGA’s lack of prioritization of its issues and lack of give-and-take in hammering out the terms. WGA sources dispute that, asserting that the guild has given the studios plenty of feedback but management is balking at the WGA’s resolve on key issues.

Sources said there had been no discussion today of a short-term extension to give the sides more breathing room as the midnight PT deadline approaches, but insiders acknowledged that such a move remains a possibility.

The down to the wire talks evoke the tension in the room a decade ago when the WGA and AMPTP were at loggerheads, leading to a 100-day strike. In November 2007, however, there was some confusion about what time the contract deadline expired for the WGA West and WGA East, given the time zone difference. When the WGA East declared itself on strike at 12:01 a.m. ET on Nov. 5, AMPTP negotiators furiously called off the talks.

This time around, it’s believed to be understood that the contract deadline is midnight PT for both guilds.

