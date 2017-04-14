The WGA and Hollywood’s major studios have agreed to extend their contract talks into next week. The studios are awaiting a response from the guild on a new contract offer that was put on the table earlier this week, sources said.

The sides had previously agreed to meet from April 10 through today. But with today being the Good Friday holiday, the decision was made to adjust the schedule to take today off and meet again on Monday. It is believed that the sides aim to continue bargaining beyond Monday.

The specifics of the latest proposal from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers were not immediately clear. The WGA rejected the studios’ previous offer, which came last month after nearly two weeks of talks.

The sides are facing a May 1 deadline for the expiration of the current WGA contract. The guild is conducting a strike authorization vote of its membership, a process that will begin on April 19 and conclude April 24. The conflicts at the bargaining table this time around are the closest that the industry has come to a broad-based strike threat in a decade, since the last WGA work stoppage that ran Nov. 5, 2007 to Feb. 12, 2008.The WGA and AMPTP have been operating under a news blackout while negotiations are ongoing.