CEOs Keep Close Tabs on WGA Talks, Hope for Movement After Latest AMPTP Offer

Top leaders of Hollywood’s major TV players held a conference call Sunday morning to discuss the state of the WGA contract negotiations as worries mount about the potential for a strike to begin on Tuesday.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers made several new offers to the WGA during Sunday’s afternoon negotiating session. The studios are now waiting to hear when the guild expects to respond to the latest proposals.

The sides are facing a midnight PT Monday deadline to make a deal before the current contract expires. The WGA has said it will strike on Tuesday if there is no deal in place, although there is precedent for a short-term extension if the sides feel they are making progress. The Sunday bargaining session is a sign of the urgency for both sides.

Earlier in the day, CBS chief Leslie Moonves, Warner Bros.’ Kevin Tsujihara, NBCUniversal’s Steve Burke and Disney/ABC TV Group’s Ben Sherwood were among the top execs on a conference call to discuss the situation and the state of the bargaining. Sources close to the situation say the CEOs of AMPTP member companies are frustrated by what they view as a lack of engagement in the typical give and take of dealmaking by WGA leadership.

Meanwhile, sources indicate that the sides have made progress on the crucial issue of funding for the WGA’s health plan. That movement in recent days was seen as a hopeful sign by the CEOs that there is common ground to be found on the other sticking points.

