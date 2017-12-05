Weinstein Company Sued Over Canceled David O. Russell Amazon Show

Two producers say the Weinstein Company owes them at least $2 million due to the cancellation of their TV show in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal.

The producers — the husband-and-wife team of Scott Lambert and Alexandra Milchan — were set to produce an untitled crime show from David O. Russell, starring Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore. The project would have been co-financed by Amazon and the Weinstein Co. Eight days after the Weinstein scandal broke, Amazon pulled the plug.

Milchan and Lambert filed a lawsuit Monday in L.A. Superior Court, alleging they are owed at least $2 million in producer’s fees from the project.

The suit alleges that the Weinstein Co. was a “ticking time bomb,” and that the company failed to protect itself and its business partners from the massive reputational damage attendant with Weinstein’s behavior.

“Defendants had numerous warning signs that such a scandal was brewing,” the lawsuit states. “In the years before TWC entered into the Contract, TWC had received numerous complaints of sexual abuse and harassment engaged in by Weinstein. Those complaints, if investigated with reasonable diligence, would have disclosed that Weinstein was unfit for his position with TWC.”

The suit seeks relief for negligence, breach of contract and fraud.

The Weinstein Co. did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Weinstein has repeatedly denied any non-consensual sexual conduct.

