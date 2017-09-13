Watch the Hurricane Relief Telethon Live Stream

Beyonce, George Clooney, Justin Bieber, Stephen Colbert, and Reese Witherspoon are among the stars participating in a live telethon to raise money for relief following the destruction caused by hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The telethon was originally formed to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas, but has since expanded to include relief for Irma, which hit parts of Florida after devastating the Caribbean islands last week.

“Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief” will broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on all four major broadcast networks, as well as BET, Bravo, CMT, E!, HBO, iHeartMedia, MTV, MTV2, MTV Live, MTV Classic, Oxygen, SiriusXM, and Univision. The telethon will be live-streamed via Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, AOL, Huffington Post, Apple Music, and Yahoo.

The hourlong special, live from Los Angeles with stages in New York and Nashville, will include performances, appearances, and taped messages from Sean “Diddy” Combs, Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Jimmy Fallon, Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman, Oprah Winfrey, and more. The finale will feature a performance from Texas native George Strait.

Organized by Scooter Braun and Houston rapper Bun B, there will be more than 2,000 call center volunteers stationed throughout the country taking donations. Phone and text donations will be accepted days after the broadcast as well. Proceeds will benefit Rebuild Texas Fund, Feeding Texas, Feeding Florida, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and United Way of Greater Houston.

Watch the telethon live below: