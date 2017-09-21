Warner Music UK Beefs Up Senior Staff

Warner Music UK today announced new roles for two senior executives: Peter Breeden becomes Chief Operating Officer, in addition to his existing duties as Chief Financial Officer, while Mel Fox has been promoted to Chief Transformation Officer. The pair will report Warner UK Chairman & CEO Max Lousada, who becomes the label group’s CEO of Recorded Music on October 1.

According to a release, Breeden will step into a broader operational role, helping to inform the company’s strategy as well as overseeing additional business functions. The company’s Commercial and Brand Partnership teams will now report to him, and he will continue to head up the finance teams. Fox will focus on identifying and implementing change initiatives across the business, as well as helping to drive innovation, strengthen organizational culture and support growth opportunities.

“At Warner Music UK, we’re committed to building a new kind of music company, for our artists, our people and our partners. Peter and Mel are helping us achieve our collective ambition by pioneering new practices, expanding our expertise, and working hard to deliver outstanding results,” said Lousada. “Having dedicated his professional career to music, Peter is a wise, experienced and trusted advisor to me and our label heads, and he’ll do a tremendous job evolving our central operations so we’re even more responsive to the needs of our artists. Through her experiences in a wide range of industries, as well as her contributions to Warner during a decade of disruption, Mel has become an inspiring leader and an insightful, inventive agent for change.”

Breeden joined Warner in 2001 after stints at EMI and Universal. He initially joined Warner as part of Atlantic Records before being named VP Financial Operations, Warner Music International in 2008, and eventually SVP & Finance Director for WMUK in 2012. He was named CFO in 2014.

Fox joined Warner Music International in 2006 as VP, Corporate Communications and rose to SVP, Strategy Development and Communications . She previously was a VP at MTV UK & Ireland, and also held roles at Disney and Yahoo.