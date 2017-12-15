Warner Music Taking Disciplinary Action Against Exec VP Jeff Fenster for Sexual Harassment

Warner Music Group is taking disciplinary action against Warner Bros. Records executive VP A&R Jeff Fenster and another executive after a female former executive made claims of sexual misconduct against them, a source close to the situation confirms to Variety. The news was first reported in Billboard.

“We are grateful to a former Warner Bros. Records employee for coming forward to raise these concerns with us,” WMG said in a statement, without naming the executives. “We appointed an independent investigator to conduct a thorough, in-depth investigation, as a consequence of which we are taking the appropriate disciplinary actions. The findings have also helped us identify areas where we can improve the enforcement of our policies and bolster our efforts to maintain a safe, respectful, and professional environment for all of our employees.”

The woman, a Warner Bros. Records executive, made her allegations in a letter to the company a few weeks after her departure. The more serious allegations were against Fenster, although another executive was named, and the woman also accused WMG CEO Stephen Cooper of making an inappropriate remark at a party, the source confirmed. WMG declined to comment further.

The source said the company’s investigation is ongoing and disciplinary action is underway.