Warner Music Group Acquires Dance Label Spinnin’ Records

Warner Music Group announced Thursday that it has acquired the Dutch dance-music label Spinnin’ Records, which since its founding in 1999 has released music by artists like Afrojack, Martin Garrix, Martin Solveig, Tiesto and many others. The company, which also includes music-publishing and management divisions, has a current roster that includes Alok, Bassjackers, Bob Sinclar, Chocolate Puma, Kris Kross Amsterdam, Oliver Heldens, Quintino, Sam Feldt, Vinai and others; it also has deals with smaller labels including Tiesto’s Musical Freedom, Don Diablo’s Hexagon, and KSHMR’s Dharma.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Music Business Worldwide put the price at more than $100 million. While a rep declined to confirm that figure, he did say it was Warner’s biggest acquisition since the company’s purchase of Parlophone Records for $765 million early in 2013.

According to a release, Spinnin’ will continue to be run by its co-founder Roger de Graaf as CEO, who will work closely with Bart Cools, WMG’s EVP, Global A&R and Marketing of Dance Music. Co-founder Eelko van Kooten will step down from his roles in the company and “has decided to leave the music business to pursue interests in other industries.” The move comes less than a month before Warner Music UK chairman/CEO Max Lousada takes the helm as Warner Music’s new CEO of recorded music on Oct. 1, and continues the company’s international push: In recent months WMG has purchased Gala in Russia, Gold Typhoon in China and X5 in Sweden.

De Graaf said: “Spinnin’ has found the perfect home at Warner Music. They share our vision for growing Spinnin’ by creating even bigger opportunities for our artists and their music. It’s been an incredible journey so far and, as we look to the future, everyone at Spinnin’ Records would like to thank our close friend Eelko for everything he’s done for our company, artists, and industry. His partnership and leadership mean he will forever be part of the Spinnin’ family.”

Lousada said: “Warner’s past, present and future are all about creating an environment in which incredible artists and entrepreneurs thrive. That’s why I’m pleased to welcome Spinnin’ to our growing family of labels, each with its own cultural identity. Roger and the team aren’t just world leaders in dance music, but pioneers of new ways to break artists and build music brands.”

Stu Bergen, CEO, International & Global Commercial Services, said: “We continue to expand our A&R activities around the world, through acquisitions, as well as organic investments. Spinnin’ is a company built for the streaming age, where the line between a local and a global hit, as well as the distinction between marketing and commerce, is blurring.”

Van Kooten said: “Each of the Spinnin’ companies has matured successfully which makes it a good moment for me to step down. With pride and joy I look back on 25 exciting years in the music industry and feel grateful to have worked with so many talented artists and an incredible team at Spinnin’. I want to thank them for their dedication and unlimited efforts. A special thank you to my business partner and best friend Roger de Graaf for all the laughs, the challenges and the success we’ve experienced together. As I look ahead at the next chapter in my life, I remain confident that the team will continue to accelerate and that Spinnin’ will enjoy continued success.”