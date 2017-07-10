In Surprise Selloff, Wanda Turns Over Its Theme Parks to Sunac China in $9.3 Billion Deal

Wanda Sells Its Theme Parks to
Photo by Gerry Shih/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In a retreat from its ambitions for location-based entertainment, Dalian Wanda Group is selling its theme parks to Sunac China for ($9.3 billion).

The real estate and entertainment conglomerate will sell 13 of its tourism projects and 76 hotels to Sunac for a total of $9.3 billion. According to a statement on Dalian Wanda’s website, the deal includes $4.4 billion worth of tourism projects located across China in which Wanda owns a 91% stake, including in the cities of Qingdao, Guangzhou, Harbin, Chengdu, Kunming and Guilin.

The 76 hotels located in cities including Beijing and Wuhan are worth $4.9 billion.

Last year, Wanda chief Wang Jianlin boasted that a “wolf pack” of Wanda Parks would overtake Shanghai Disney, which he suggested was overpriced. But cracks appeared in those plans shortly afterward when Wanda temporarily closed its indoor theme park in Wuhan after less than two years of operation.

Just last August, Wanda signed a $9.3-billion co-development deal to build a theme park in the northern Chinese city of Jinan, the capital of Shandong Province. The park is supposed to feature a sports theme and to include a 10,000-seat stadium, a mall, hotels, and other facilities.

More to follow.

