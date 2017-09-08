Disney World, Universal Studios, SeaWorld to Close Due to Hurricane Irma

Florida’s Walt Disney World is closing for at least two days due to Hurricane Irma, shutting down early on Saturday and re-opening on Tuesday at the earliest.

“Resort hotels will remain open,” the theme park said on its website. “We hope to resume normal operations on Tuesday, September 12. We will provide regular updates to our guests on all operational changes.”

The Orlando park already closed its Blizzard Beach attraction on Friday. It said that its Friday “Night of Joy” event at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex would take place but that the Saturday event had been canceled.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon was closing early on Saturday at 5 p.m. and its Animal Kingdom is closing at 7 p.m. Epcot is closing at 9 p.m. Disney World also said its prepaid dining and premium experiences will be automatically canceled and refunded.

SeaWorld Orlando will also shut down early on Saturday and remain closed through Monday. Universal Studios Orlando will close at 7 p.m. on Saturday and remain closed on Sunday and Monday.

Hurricane Irma was moving toward Florida on Friday and is expected to hit the state late Saturday. Irma has been downgraded to a Category 4 storm and has been battering islands in the Caribbean in recent days.

Officials have cautioned Florida residents to be wary of the power of Irma. Gov. Rick Scott has said it would be bigger than 1992’s Hurricane Andrew, the most destructive storm to hit the state.