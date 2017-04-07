Vishal J. Amin, senior counsel on the House Judiciary Committee, has been nominated by President Trump to be the next White House Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator.

Amin will be located in the executive office of the president.

The position, sometimes dubbed the “IP czar,” was created by act of Congress in 2008 to better organize the government’s effort to combat piracy.

If confirmed, Amin would succeed Daniel Marti, who served in the position during President Barack Obama’s second term.

The IP coordinator also has played a role in trying to get voluntary agreements between major studios and record labels and such Internet players as ad sales networks, in hopes of trying to stem online copyright infringement at the source.

Amin also served in the administration of President George W. Bush at the White House, as associate director for domestic policy, and at the U.S. Department of Commerce, as special assistant and associate director for policy in the Office of the Secretary.

He received his bachelor’s degree in neuroscience from Johns Hopkins University and his law degree from Washington University in St. Louis.