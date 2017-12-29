Vin Diesel Tops Forbes List of 2017’s Top-Grossing Actor

Vin Diesel has been named the top-grossing actor of 2017 by Forbes. His salary was listed at $1.6 billion, largely in part to being the face of the “Fast and the Furious” franchise.

Its eighth installment, “Fate of the Furious,” released in April 2017 and topped $1.2 billion at the international box office. The film also boosted Dwayne Johnson to the No. 2 spot, with a gross of $1.5 billion. This year, Johnson also starred in “Baywatch” and the recently released “Jumani: Welcome to the Jungle.”

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot came in at No. 3 with $1.4 billion gross, while Emma Watson followed close behind at $1.3 billion.

Forbes calculates the top-grossing actors by adding up 2017 global ticket sales of major films as of Dec. 26, 2017. Animated movies where only actors’ voices were used were not included in the totals.

Last year’s top-grossing actor was Scarlett Johansson, who landed $1.2 billion off the success of “Captain America: Civil War,” where she played Black Widow. She was followed by her “Captain America” co-stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., who tied for second place with $1.15 billion each. None of the three actors made 2017’s list.

Here’s the full list of 2017’s top 10 grossing actors:

1. Vin Diesel ($1.6 billion)

2. Dwayne Johnson ($1.5 billion)

3. Gal Gadot ($1.4 billion)

4. Emma Watson ($1.3 billion)

5. Johnny Depp ($1.1 billion)

6. Daisy Ridley ($1.08 billion)

7. Tom Holland ($888 million)

8. Chris Pratt ($864 million)

9. Chris Hemsworth ($845 million)

10. John Boyega ($815 million)