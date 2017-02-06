Viacom president-CEO Bob Bakish vowed to address the media giant’s “points of pain” in the coming year during his address to shareholders Monday at the company’s annual shareholders meeting.

Bakish told board members and the handful of shareholders who attended the meeting at its Times Square headquarters that he would unveil “a new strategic vision and framework” for the company’s on Thursday after the release of its fiscal first quarter earnings.

“Despite all the noise surrounding this company, it’s important to recognize we have an incredibly strong foundation,” Bakish said. Bakish emphasized that Thursday’s presentation will include a “strategy for Paramount going forward.”

The formal business portion of the meeting lasted under 10 minutes as five proposals were all approved with no questions by more than 95% margins, thanks to the overwhelming voting control exercised by majority shareholder National Amusements, the holding company for Sumner Redstone’s empire.

The meeting marked the formal transition of the Viacom board, which was remade last summer by Viacom vice chairman Shari Redstone. She recruited five new members who were again affirmed by voting shareholders on Thursday, while four past board members ended their tenures.