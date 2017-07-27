Verizon Q2 Revenue Flat as Wireless Unit Sales Decline 1.9%

Verizon slightly edged out Wall Street forecasts on the top line for the second quarter of 2017. While sales in its wireless segment continued to shrink year-over-year, it grew mobile subscribers in Q2 after a decline in the first three months of the year.

Total operating revenue in the second quarter was $30.5 billion, flat with with the year-earlier period. On a comparable basis (excluding divestitures and acquisitions), Verizon said consolidated revenue declined 2.0%. The company posted adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share, in line with expectations.

“Verizon reignited its growth engine in the quarter, both adding and retaining wireless customers while scaling our media business and continuing to invest in our superior networks,” CEO Lowell McAdam said in announcing the results.

Verizon touted lower subscriber churn in its wireless business, but overall wireless revenue declined 1.9%, to $21.28 billion. Wireless equipment revenue increased 16%, to $4.3 billion.

In mid-February, the telco launched the Verizon Unlimited wireless plan, which it said drove a net increase of 614,000 retail postpaid connections in Q2. By contrast, Verizon lost a net 307,000 retail postpaid wireless subs in Q1.Verizon’s retail postpaid wireless connections base grew 1.2% year over year to 109.1 million, and retail prepaid connections grew 1.4% to 5.4 million.

In Q2, Verizon lost a net 15,000 Fios Video customers, while adding a net of 49,000 Fios Internet connections. At the end of the quarter, Verizon had 5.7 million Fios Internet connections and 4.7 million Fios Video connections, year-over-year increases of 4.4% and 0.6%, respectively.

The results from Yahoo’s operating business are not included in Verizon’s Q2 results. The telco completed the acquisition of Yahoo on June 13.

Verizon said AOL’s revenue net of traffic acquisition costs were consistent with last year’s Q2 results (but it didn’t disclose what that was). Verizon’s Oath subsidiary, which combines AOL and Yahoo, represents about $7 billion in annual revenue.

As previously announced, the telco expects Oath — headed by Tim Armstrong — to realize more than $1 billion in cumulative operating expense synergies through 2020, including a 15% headcount reduction. Verizon took a $500 million pretax charge related to the Yahoo acquisition in the quarter.