Verizon Communications is looking at scenarios for merging with cable giant Charter Communications, the Wall Street Journal reported — which, if such a multibillion-dollar blockbuster deal happened, would continue the massive wave of consolidation in the telecom and pay-TV sector.

Verizon chief Lowell McAdam has made a “preliminary” overture to “officials close to Charter,” and the telco has enlisted advisers to study a possible merger, according to the Journal report, which cited anonymous sources.

Charter shares were up more than 7% in trading Thursday morning on the report, while Verizon’s stock was down 1.6%.

Charter last year completed its $67 billion takeover of Time Warner Cable, making it the No. 2 cable operator behind Comcast and giving it a presence in major markets like New York and L.A.

For Verizon, the urge to merge comes as growth in its wireless sector has been slowing — and coupling with Charter would give the telco a much bigger footprint to gain economies of scale, which also would give a combined Verizon-Charter more leverage in negotiating programming deals with TV networks.

Verizon and Charter reps declined to comment.