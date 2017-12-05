Fox TV Chief Peter Rice to Keynote Variety’s Dealmakers Breakfast

Peter Rice, 21st Century Fox president and chairman and CEO of Fox Networks Group, will serve as the keynote speaker at Variety’s Dealmakers breakfast on Dec. 7. The event, held in Beverly Hills, fetes the powerbrokers and kingmakers of the entertainment industry and coincides with Variety’s annual Dealmakers Impact Report, focusing on key players driving the most significant deals in the business.

Variety’s co-editor-in-chief Claudia Eller will host the keynote conversation in partnership with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Execs from leading studios, networks, talent agencies, law firms, banks and production companies will be on hand to hear Rice discuss the state of the media business.

“Peter Rice is one the smartest leaders in entertainment today,” says Eller. “He’s an incredibly well-rounded executive who has experience across film, digital and, of course, television. It’s no accident that he’s continued to rise up the ranks at Fox since he began there nearly 30 years ago.”

Rice, who began in the marketing department of the 20th Century Fox film studio, was recently promoted to president of 21st Century Fox in September after serving as as chairman-CEO of Fox Networks Group since 2012. Under Rice, Fox launched the FXX comedy channel and revamped its Fox Sports cable operation from a regional to national focus with the FS1 and FS2 channels.

Rice joins past keynote speakers including VICE Media co-founder and CEO Shane Smith, CBS Corporation president and CEO Leslie Moonves, The Walt Disney Company chairman and CEO Bob Iger.