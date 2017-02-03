Variety.com had its most trafficked month ever in January 2017.

Variety.com’s performance in January represented growth of 34% versus traffic for the brand in the same period last year in terms of page views.

The entertainment industry news website also saw a 16% increase in unique visitors from January 2016. The increase represented a record in terms of unique visitors to the site.

Among the popular reports on Variety.com: full coverage of the inauguration, Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe Awards; real estate items (including a look at Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s new D.C. home); curated features including Tim Gray’s analysis of every best picture Oscar winner; and memorials to recently deceased stars.

“Variety’s strong traffic performance is reflective of the overall growth in our business and our focus on delivering entertainment industry news as it breaks,” said Variety’s co-editor in chief Andrew Wallenstein.

Growth has also been fueled by Variety’s robust presence on Facebook and Twitter, where its branded accounts have surpassed 1 million and 1.7 million followers, respectively.