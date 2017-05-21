Variety Leads All News Outlets at Los Angeles Press Club Awards With 48 Nominations

Variety has been nominated for 48 Los Angeles Press Club Southern California Journalism Awards, more than any other news organization, including three nominations in journalist of the year categories.

New York Bureau Chief Ramin Setoodeh has been nominated for Entertainment Journalist of the Year; Chief Film Critic Owen Gleiberman has been nominated for Online Journalist of the Year; and Senior Film & Media Editor Brent Lang has been nominated for Print Journalist of the Year.

Variety.com was also nominated for Website, Traditional News Organization.

Several Variety staffers picked up multiple nominations led by Awards Editor Kristopher Tapley with seven, followed by Gleiberman with five and Variety Co-Editor-in-Chief Andrew Wallenstein with four. Setoodeh, Deputy Awards & Features Editor Jenelle Riley and Senior Editor Ted Johnson received three nominations each, and Digital Features Director David S. Cohen and former film writer James Rainey were nominated for two.

Variety‘s art department, led by Creative Director Chris Mihal and Director of Photography Bailey Franklin, picked up eight nominations, including one for Magazine Design for the 2016 Cannes Film Festival issue featuring Kristen Stewart, and nominations for photos of Aziz Ansari, Justin Timberlake, Warren Beatty and the cast of “Billions.”

Other nominees include Executive Editor, TV, Debra Birnbaum; Managing Editor, TV, Cynthia Littleton; International Editor Henry Chu; Legit Editor Gordon Cox; Senior Vice President Tim Gray; Senior Media Writer Gene Maddaus; Video Producer Preston Northrop; Chief TV Critic Maureen Ryan; Associate Features Editor Malina Saval; and Senior TV Editor Brian Steinberg.

“We are so proud of our team,” said Variety co-editor-in-chiefs Claudia Eller and Andrew Wallenstein. “These nominations are an incredible validation of our hard work across all of our platforms–print, digital, video and podcasts. We are inspired to keep reaching new heights and expanding our brand.”

The 59th annual Journalism Awards Dinner will be held on June 25 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel.

The 48 nominations Variety received was enough to surpass The Hollywood Reporter, with 38, and the Los Angeles Times, 31. This year could mark the best showing for Variety since 2014, when the publication won more awards than any other press outlet, with eight.

The Press Club will also honor Andrea Mitchell of NBC News with the Joseph M. Quinn Award for lifetime achievement; photojournalist Daniel Berehulak with the Daniel Pearl Award for courage and integrity in journalism; and CNN’s Jake Tapper with the President’s Award for impact on media.

For a full list of nominees, go to lapressclub.org