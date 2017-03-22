Variety has hired Joe Bel Bruno as Managing Editor to help guide the continuing global expansion of Hollywood’s top entertainment news organization across its print, digital, and video platforms.

Bel Bruno, who joins Variety’s Los Angeles headquarters on April 10 from his previous role as news director at the Hollywood Reporter, will report to Co-Editor-in-Chiefs Claudia Eller and Andrew Wallenstein. He will work closely with the EICs in overseeing newsroom operations and the organization’s editorial team of more than 50 staffers in the PMC-owned company’s L.A. and New York offices. He will also help coordinate overseas coverage with international editor Henry Chu.

Bel Bruno will help coordinate the long-range planning of cover stories, feature packages and photo shoots. He will be instrumental in shaping news coverage and helping deliver breaking stories on Variety.com.

“We are ecstatic that Joe will be joining us and contributing his strong editorial ideas, management skills, and his keen news sense to our organization,” said Eller and Wallenstein.

Bel Bruno will collaborate with Variety’s design and photography teams to push the creative boundaries of the weekly magazine. He will also work closely with digital team on innovating creative ways to migrate print content to Variety.com.

“I’m extremely excited to join Variety as managing editor, helping Claudia and Andrew build on what has become the go-to source for breaking Hollywood news and smart industry analysis,” says Bel Bruno. “Entertainment journalism is fiercely competitive, and I’m relishing the opportunity to work with the most talented and aggressive newsroom in the business.”

In his most recent job at THR, Bel Bruno was in charge of managing coverage for all industry news for both digital and print.

From 2012 to 2016, Bel Bruno worked at the Los Angeles Times, serving as deputy entertainment editor and for the three previous years as deputy business editor.

Prior to the Times, he ran markets coverage for the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires, starting as a senior reporter in New York and later being promoted to stock market editor.

Earlier in his career, Bel Bruno was an award-winning reporter at the Associated Press in New York, where he anchored coverage of the financial crisis. He spent three years in London as senior correspondent for Knight Ridder Financial/Bridge News.