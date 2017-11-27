CBS CEO Leslie Moonves to Keynote Innovate, Variety’s Inaugural AI, VR Summit

Variety will host its premier summit, Innovate: AI, Analytics and VR presented by PwC, Nov. 29 at the Montage in Beverly Hills.

The thought-provoking forum examines the impact that AI, VR and Analytics have on the future of entertainment and media. Leaders will gather at Innovate to explore how these hot trends are advancing marketing, storytelling creation, content curation, audience engagement and measurement and more.

CBS Corp. chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves is set to keynote the day with Variety managing editor TV Cynthia Littleton. Additional industry leaders contributing to the summit include Rebecca Daugherty, EVP ABC Marketing, ABC Entertainment and ABC Studios; Elizabeth Frank, executive vice president, Worldwide Programming and chief content officer for AMC Entertainment Inc; Pete Chronis, Turner’s SVP, chief information security officer, and more.

“We are excited to provide a platform to discuss the impact VR and AI will have on our industry,” said Andrew Wallenstein, co-editor- in-chief of Variety. “With the addition of our new summit, Variety continues to lead the conversation at the intersection of entertainment and technology.”

Topics include AI and Machine Learning for Media Industry; Analytics and the OTT Experience; VR/AR/360 and the Brand Engagement Opportunity; Trendsetters in Multiplatform Marketing and more.

Variety will also host an invite-only dinner with PwC the night before Innovate to be headlined by a keynote conversation with Justin Lindsey, Head of Analytics at Disney’s BAMTech.