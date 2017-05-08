Variety Hires Stewart Clarke to Boost International Coverage

Stewart Clarke, the longtime editor of Television Business International, is joining Variety’s international team in London as a television and film reporter.

Clarke, who begins May 15, brings a deep knowledge of Europe’s television scene to Variety as high-end TV becomes an increasingly global phenomenon. He will also cover the film industry, in a region whose studios are growing in scope and ambition.

“Stewart is a top-notch journalist whose experience will help us ramp up our international coverage at a time when the entertainment industry continues to expand its worldwide reach,” says Variety International Editor Henry Chu, to whom Clarke will report.

Clarke has been editor of Television Business International since 2006, producing many exclusive stories for TBI’s website and its biweekly magazine on the fast-changing television sector in the U.K and abroad. His work has charted the explosion of high-end TV, the evolving international strategies of producers and broadcasters, and the impact of new players such as Netflix and Amazon. He has interviewed numerous senior industry executives, and is a familiar figure at industry events as a speaker and panel moderator.

“I’ve always had huge admiration for Variety and am thrilled to be joining the international team to cover TV and film,” Clarke says. “More than ever the content business is a global one and I can’t wait to start covering it for the best entertainment title out there.”

Clarke holds an honors degree in philosophy from the University of Reading. Prior to TBI, he also worked at The Regulatory Affairs Journal and taught English in Turkey.