Valerie Jarrett, senior adviser during all eight years of Barack Obama’s presidency, has signed with CAA.

The agency said that they will “collaborate with Jarrett as she embarks upon the next chapter of her illustrious and noteworthy 35-year career.”

In the White House, Jarrett oversaw the offices of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs, and was chair of the White House Council on Women and Girls.

CAA last week announced that it had signed former senator Barbara Boxer.

Before her tenure with Obama, Jarrett served as CEO of The Habitat Co. in Chicago, chairman of the Chicago Transit Board, and a number of posts under Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley. She was appointed last week to the board of trustees of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. She also practiced law at two private firms and served as chairman of the board of the Chicago Stock Exchange, chairman of the University of Chicago Medical Center Board of Trustees and director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

Before taking her post in the Obama administration, Jarrett was a co-chair of the transition team. She also did a cameo on CBS’s “The Good Wife” in 2014.