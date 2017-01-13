UTA has named MPAA and SAG alum Seth Oster as its global head of corporate communications.

Starting Jan. 16, Oster will be responsible for UTA’s worldwide strategic corporate communications, public affairs, and media relations. He’ll report to UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer and work closely with managing directors David Kramer and Jay Sures and other senior management.

Oster will oversee UTA’s PR and media relations efforts and lead the department that includes longtime communications executive Lisa Stein.

“UTA is a thriving company that needs strong communications strategies, both internally and externally, and Seth’s acumen and experience are well suited for that mission,” Zimmer said. “As we continue to grow and diversify globally it is critical that our colleagues, clients and the broader business community understand the many ways we can serve their needs. Seth’s extensive background in the creative community, government and corporate America will help us to accomplish that, and much more.”

Oster has previously held top communications posts at the MPAA SAG and Napster, and he was a senior aide to U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein. He later worked in the Obama administration as the lead public affairs official at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. From his government post Oster segued to become managing director and chief communications officer for KPMG.

At UTA, Oster succeeds Chris Day as head of corporate communications. Day announced his departure from the agency last month after a 17-year run.