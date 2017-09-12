UTA Expands Into Live Speaking Arena With Greater Talent Network Acquisition

UTA is expanding its reach into the realm of live speaking engagements with the acquisition of New York-based Greater Talent Network.

GTN is among the largest speakers bureaus in the country with a roster of clients that includes notables from business, politics, media, sports and entertainment: Billy Beane, Preet Bharara, Mark Burnett, Ed Davis, Louis Freeh, Dan Harris, Raymond Kelly, Michael Lewis, Marcus Luttrell, Ron Paul, Alex Rodriguez, Mark Ruffalo, Lesley Stahl, George Takei, Jeffrey Toobin, and Elizabeth Vargas.

UTA aims to use GTN’s expertise in the live speaking arena to develop opportunities for its film, TV, music and digital clients. GTN founder and CEO Don Epstein has joined UTA as a partner. The company will continue to operate from its existing New York and Florida offices.