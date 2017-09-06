UTA Promotes David Kramer and Jay Sures to Co-Presidents

David Kramer and Jay Sures have been named co-presidents of United Talent Agency.

The elevation of the agency veterans reflects the pair’s work in running the tenpercentery with CEO Jeremy Zimmer.

UTA has significantly expanded its operations in recent years and brought in an outside investor, Jeffrey Ubben, for the first time. Kramer and Sures had served as managing directors since 2010.

“Jay and David embody the greatest parts of UTA, and I couldn’t ask for better, smarter or more creative partners,” said Zimmer. “As UTA continues to grow and pursue new ventures, partnerships and acquisitions, these titles are a more appropriate reflection of their central roles and what’s next for UTA as an entertainment company.”

Sures, who oversees UTA’s television departments, joined the agency at its inception in 1991. Kramer, who steers the motion picture group as well as comedy touring, licensing and publishing activities, signed on in 1992. Both began their careers as assistants to UTA co-founder Peter Benedek.

“As we continue to expand and evolve into a truly diverse entertainment company, artists and creators remain at the center of everything we do,” said Kramer and Sures. “For us, this partnership has worked so well for so long because it’s always been more than just a professional experience. We’ve loved working and growing the business together, and we look forward to continuing that work with our fellow board members, partners, and everyone across the agency.”

UTA chairman and co-founder Jim Berkus added: “I’m proud of the amazing work being done to take our company forward as one of the leaders in our industry.”

(Pictured: Jay Sures, David Kramer)