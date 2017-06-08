Universal Music Group Names Tuhin Roy VP of New Digital Business

Universal Music Group announced Thursday that digital entrepreneur Tuhin Roy has been appointed to the newly created position of Vice President of New Digital Business.

According to a release, Roy will identify and work closely with start-ups in the early-stage digital media sector to develop strategic new digital business partnerships. He will be based at UMG’s global headquarters in Santa Monica and report to Michael Nash, Executive Vice President of Digital Strategy.

In making the announcement, Nash said, “Tuhin brings an entrepreneurial orientation and an incredible wealth of experience to this role. I’m confident his deep knowledge of the start-up environment and investment community dynamics will magnify UMG’s efforts to cultivate the digital ecosystem, promote innovation and establish new revenue streams.”

“Universal Music’s amazing track record of empowering entrepreneurs and embracing digital innovation, from early-stage start-ups to industry-leading companies, has enabled the music industry’s return to growth,” Roy said. “I’m thrilled to join Michael Nash’s incredible team and I’m looking forward to advancing UMG’s mission of working with entrepreneurs to develop exciting new digital services for music fans and artists around the world.”

In 2003, Roy founded the Digital Rights Agency, a digital music and TV content aggregation company that he merged with the Orchard. In addition, Roy has served as an adviser to SXSW On, 8tracks and MediaLink. He recently co-founded Fanzy, a digital platform that enabled 25,000 brands and top music artists to reward fans on social media platforms.

Earlier, Roy served as General Counsel of Echo Networks, a digital music company acquired in early 2003 by a consortium of music retailers, where he was responsible for music industry relations. Roy previously practiced corporate and intellectual property law at Perkins Coie LLP in Menlo Park, California, where he represented technology companies in licensing and corporate finance matters. Before practicing law, Roy worked as a songwriter and producer.