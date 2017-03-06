Mass Appeal, the graffiti magazine turned multi-platform brand, announced on Monday that it has taken a $6 million series A investment.

Universal Music Group led the round, which also included funding from Evolution Media, Jon Jashni, Charles King, Michael Kassan, and Usher.

Founded in 1996, Mass Appeal drew acclaim for its gritty coverage of hip-hop and urban style. It ceased publication in 2008. Rapper Nas revived the outlet with a six-figure investment in 2013, according to Forbes.

The company has since launched Mass Appeal Records. It also partnered with CNN Films on a hip-hop-themed documentary and produced scripted programming through a deal with TBS and TNT. Mass Appeal also launched a creative agency, which has worked for clients like Sprite, Under Armour, and Red Bull.

The valuation was not disclosed. Michele Anthony, an executive vice president of Universal Music Group, will take a seat on the company’s board.

“At Universal Music Group, we are creating new opportunities for our artists and labels to forge deeper relationships with fans around the world through music, film, television, video, social media, and brand sponsorships,” Anthony said in a release. “Working with Mass Appeal, we will be able to accelerate that strategy.”