Under Armour CEO Resigns From Trump’s Manufacturing Council

Kevin Plank, the CEO of sportswear brand Under Armour, is resigning from President Donald Trump’s manufacturing council in the wake of the furor over his initial response to the tragedy in Charlottesville.

His resignation came even after Trump made a statement on Monday explicitly calling out hate groups, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, and white supremacists, for their role in the unrest. One woman was killed when one of the demonstrators rammed a car into a group of counter protesters.

Plank said on Twitter that he was resigning “to focus on inspiring and uniting through power of sport.”

I love our country & company. I am stepping down from the council to focus on inspiring & uniting through power of sport. – CEO Kevin Plank pic.twitter.com/8YvndJMjj1 — Under Armour (@UnderArmour) August 15, 2017

He is the second member to resign from the council in the aftermath of Trump’s comments about Charlottesville. Earlier in the day, Kenneth Frazier, the CEO of Merck, said that he was stepping down in protest. Trump came under fire over the weekend for not specifically naming the white supremacist groups, and instead pinning the blame for violence and bigotry on “many sides.”

Plank said in a statement that “Under Armour engages in sports, not politics,” and he said he was “appreciative of the opportunity to have served, but have decided to step down from the council.”

Trump attacked Frazier on Twitter on Monday morning and later in the evening.

.@Merck Pharma is a leader in higher & higher drug prices while at the same time taking jobs out of the U.S. Bring jobs back & LOWER PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

He also took aim at the media for its continued focus on his response to the Charlottesville tragedy, calling them “truly bad people.”