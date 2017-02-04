A federal judge in Seattle has put a temporary halt to President Donald Trump’s executive order — effective nationwide — that bans travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

U.S. District Court Judge James L. Robart, an appointee of President George W. Bush, approved a temporary restraining order until he considers a lawsuit brought by Washington’s attorney general, Robert Ferguson, that challenges Trump’s order.

In a statement, Ferguson’s office said that in order to obtain the restraining order, they “needed to prove that its underlying lawsuit was likely to succeed, that irreparable harm was likely to occur without the restraining order, and that halting the President’s order immediately is in the public interest.”

“The Constitution prevailed today,” Ferguson said in the statement. “No one is above the law — not even the President.”

The attorney general of Minnesota also joined the case.

Companies like Amazon and Expedia supported Ferguson’s effort. Amazon had filed a brief with the court saying that their employees were directly affected by the order.

Attorneys for the federal government had argued that the state of Washington did not have standing to sue.

In another lawsuit, a federal judge in Massachusetts declined to extend a temporary restraining order that had stopped the implementation of the ban in that state.

Trump’s executive order restricts immigration from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen for at least 90 days, curbs the entry of refugees for 120 days, and closes off entry by Syrian refugees indefinitely.