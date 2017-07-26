Hollywood Reacts to Trump’s Transgender Military Ban: ‘This Must Be Challenged’

Several members of Hollywood expressed outrage on social media, following President Trump’s announcement Wednesday morning that the U.S. government will no longer “accept or allow” transgender people’s service in the military.
“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail,” Trump tweeted, effectively reversing an Obama-era policy.
George Takei was among the first to react. “History shall record that you are not only the stupidest, most incompetent president ever, but also the cruelest and pettiest,” he tweeted minutes after the news broke, and later added a call to action: “Invidious discrimination against any group must be opposed by all. Straight/Cis allies: Will you stand with LGBTs?”
Andy Cohen’s response was more blunt: “Are you TRYING to be an asshole?” he asked.
Dustin Lance Black warned that the decision would “turn back the clock” on progress. “I grew up in a military [with] LGBT people serving in the shadows. We can’t let DT turn back the clock on our brave, trans soldiers,” he wrote.
Zoe Kazan thanked the members of the LGBT community who are already serving. “Certainly every person currently serving in our armed forces exemplifies these qualities. Thank you LGBT of the military, Air Force & Navy,” she wrote. Kazan also encouraged celebrities on press tour to speak up. “You could turn the conversation,” she wrote, to which Jay Duplass responded, “On it.”
Mia Farrow also called for action. “no. My God. This must be challenged,” she tweeted.
See more reactions below:
