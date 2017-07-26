Hollywood Reacts to Trump’s Transgender Military Ban: ‘This Must Be Challenged’

Several members of Hollywood expressed outrage on social media, following President Trump’s announcement Wednesday morning that the U.S. government will no longer “accept or allow” transgender people’s service in the military.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail,” Trump tweeted, effectively reversing an Obama-era policy.

George Takei was among the first to react. “History shall record that you are not only the stupidest, most incompetent president ever, but also the cruelest and pettiest,” he tweeted minutes after the news broke, and later added a call to action: “Invidious discrimination against any group must be opposed by all. Straight/Cis allies: Will you stand with LGBTs?”

Invidious discrimination against any group must be opposed by all. Straight/Cis allies: Will you stand with LGBTs?#TransRightsAreHumanRights — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

Andy Cohen’s response was more blunt: “Are you TRYING to be an asshole?” he asked.

Andy Cohen's response was more blunt: "Are you TRYING to be an asshole?" he asked.

Dustin Lance Black warned that the decision would “turn back the clock” on progress. “I grew up in a military [with] LGBT people serving in the shadows. We can’t let DT turn back the clock on our brave, trans soldiers,” he wrote.

Dustin Lance Black warned that the decision would "turn back the clock" on progress. "I grew up in a military [with] LGBT people serving in the shadows. We can't let DT turn back the clock on our brave, trans soldiers," he wrote.

Zoe Kazan thanked the members of the LGBT community who are already serving. “Certainly every person currently serving in our armed forces exemplifies these qualities. Thank you LGBT of the military, Air Force & Navy,” she wrote. Kazan also encouraged celebrities on press tour to speak up. “You could turn the conversation,” she wrote, to which Jay Duplass responded, “On it.”

Certainly every person currently serving in our armed forces exemplifies these qualities. Thank you LGBT of the military, Air Force & Navy. https://t.co/DjifxI3dDc — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) July 26, 2017

Hey! If any of you actors are in a press junket today, I'd like to remind you that's a position of power. You could turn the conversation… — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) July 26, 2017

Mia Farrow also called for action. “no. My God. This must be challenged,” she tweeted.

Mia Farrow also called for action. "no. My God. This must be challenged," she tweeted.

See more reactions below:

transgender people show more courage when they leave their fucking houses in the morning than donald trump has shown his entire life — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) July 26, 2017

Guess the "T" is silent? https://t.co/LTGUYJ6rxw — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 26, 2017

Did we really think it would? https://t.co/L01IcsY9Wm — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) July 26, 2017

"BREAKING: Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve `in any capacity' in the US military." ODIOUS OGRE. — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) July 26, 2017

