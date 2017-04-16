President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday morning that the protestors who took to the streets to demand that he release his tax returns the day before were “paid.”

“Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over!” he wrote shortly after wishing Americans a happy Easter.

He also reminded the country that he won the election, implying that the tax returns controversy should be put to bed.

“I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again?” Trump wrote.

Trump has made similar claims before: first on Nov. 10, following his presidential win, when he said that it was “very unfair” that “professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting,” and again on Feb. 3, after passing his first executive order on immigration. “Professional anarchists, thugs and paid protesters are proving the point of millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” he wrote about the latter.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators hit the pavement in more than 150 cities across the country, including New York, Washington, D.C., and Chicago, on Saturday (three days before Tax Day), urging Trump to disclose his tax returns — something almost every major presidential candidate has done since the 1970s. Trump and his administration initially said they couldn’t release the tax documents until an ongoing audit of his finances had been completed by the Internal Revenue Service. They then insisted that the public didn’t care about said documents, which they claimed only interested journalists and politicians.