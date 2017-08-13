Republicans Urge Trump to Call Out White Supremacists

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The aftermath of the deadly clashes in Charlottesville, Va. drew across-the-board condemnation of violence and bigotry, including from President Donald Trump, but even some Republicans are calling for the president to call out white supremacists by name.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence, on many sides. On many sides,” Trump said on Saturday afternoon.

The remarks drew criticism even from some GOP lawmakers as generic and insufficient to the moment, and took exception to the president’s use of a kind of equivalence in condemning the violence.

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) said on Twitter that “we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Colo.) wrote that it was “very important for the nation to hear @potus describe events in #Charlottesville for what they are, a terror attack by #whitesupremacists.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Fla.) asked the Department of Justice to investigate the Charlottesville crash as terrorism. He wrote that “these bigots want to tear our country apart, but they will fail. America is far better than this.”

Trump said in his remarks that the discord has “been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. This has been going on for a long, long time.

“It has no place in America. What is vital now is a swift restoration of law and order and the protection of innocent lives. No citizen should ever fear for their safety and security in our society, and no child should ever be afraid to go outside and play, or be with their parents, and have a good time.”

Michael Reagan, the son of Ronald Reagan who has been supportive of Trump, said that Trump needed to denounce David Duke, who was in Charlottesville, and told reporters that the protesters “are going to fulfill the promises of Donald Trump.” After Trump condemned the violence and bigotry, Duke tweeted to Trump, “I would recommend you take a good look in the mirror & remember it was White Americans who put you in the presidency, not radical leftists.”